Modi-Shah soft corner for Jagan continues: BJP AP weak?

All said and done, the emerging political situation appears not so rosy for the BJP national leadership as far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned. The reason is their party is not growing as per their expectations. Intellectuals like GVL Narasimha Rao and Sunil Deodhar have initially thought of using Jagan Reddy oppressive politics to cripple the TDP. But that has not happened. With all his forty years political experience, Chandrababu Naidu is fighting back. As a result, the BJP has lagged behind to a lot of extent. Moreover, no dominant community is throwing all its weight behind the BJP. It is well known AP electoral politics depend solely on caste votebanks.

The Reddys are solely with the YCP, the Kammas with the TDP and the Kapus with Jana Sena. Though the BJP brought in Kapu leader Kanna Lakshminarayana as party AP president, it could not make any difference. So, after one year of waiting, the BJP has finally concluded that they have no option but to go for a tie-up in AP if Jamili elections are held in 2022. Jana Sena is already their partner but their combined strength is not enough to confront rivals. Now, BJP wants to wait further to see if Chandrababu would become stronger so that it could tie up with the TDP.

In his latest Weekend Comment, ABN Radha Krishna says it is because of this political uncertainty in AP that Modi-Shah are still continuing their soft corner for CM Jagan Reddy. Apparently, Modi-Shah are not confident of BJP AP’s abilities to confront rivals. RK says if TDP becomes stronger in the coming days, then equations will definitely change for 2022 Jamili.