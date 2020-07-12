Big B’s Telugu film industry link: From Sooryavansham, Sarkar to Sye Raa..

The news of Indian film industry’s iconic actor testing positive for Covid-19 came as shock to his fans as well as friends in the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers in the Telugu film industry who had worked with the legendary actor sent “get well soon” messages.

Chiranjeevi, who had worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, took to Twitter to wish Big B speedy recovery.

“All our best wishes and hearty prayers are with you Amit ji! @SrBachchan. Get well Soon!,” Chiranjeevi tweeted. While the film features Chiranjeevi as the Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led the first rebellion against the British, Amitabh portrayed Guru Gosayi Venkanna, his mentor).

Interstingly, Big B apparently didn’t even let Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan charge for his flight tickets. “Iam doing this film for our friendship. I have known Chiranjeevi garu for a long time,” he reportedly told Ram Charan.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is another Telugu star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan as Badshah Khan in ‘Khuda Gawah’ while Nag essayed the role of inpector Raja Mirza. “Dear Amitji,our prayers are with you for a speedy recovery,” Nag tweeted.

Although Mahesh Babu did not get an opportunity to work with Big B, the Bollywood’s Badshah gave away the Best Actor award to Mahesh Babu, while he himself received the NTR National Award from former AP Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy.

“Dear Amitji,our prayers are with you for a speedy recovery,” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan go a long way. Both have worked on eight films together including Sarkar, Sarkar Raj,

Nishabd, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag(remake of Sholay, Amitabh played Gabbar Singh) and Rann.

Thanks to RGV, Puri Jagannath also had an opportunity to direct Big B in his first Hindi directorial debut Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap. Big B played the role of Vijju, a hitman who returns to Mumbai after a long exile in Paris.

Amitabh also played a dual role in E V V Satyanarayana’s Sooryavansham witH co-stars Soundarya and Jayasudha. It was Amitabh’s first Telugu movie as an actor and first Hindi directorial debut for EVV.

Amitabh, who was tested positive for Covid-19, had also donated Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cinema workers towards Corona relief – 12,000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1,500 each to the daily wage film workers of Telugu film industry.