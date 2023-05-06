AMS Will Leave A Beautiful Feeling At The End

Aswini Dutt’s daughters – Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt come as passionate producers with a 100% success rate. After the surprise hit of Sita Ramam, they are coming up with Anni Manchi Sakunamule starring Santosh Sobhan. The movie directed by Nandini Reddy is carrying a positive buzz with its promotional material.

Speaking about doing films with heroes of all ranges from big to small, Swapna Dutt said, “No movie can be called a small movie or a big movie. We don’t have that difference. Project K is definitely a huge project. We started with ‘Evade Subrahmanyam’. Our life took a turn with that movie. It is our biggest movie to date. Making a good story is important. So with the intention of telling a good story, we did Anni Manchi Sakunamule”.

Swapna Dutt assures the movie to be fresh and beautiful. “If we go to our grandmother’s house in summer and spend ten days comfortably, this movie will be like that,” she assures. Priyanka Dutt adds, “This movie will happen in Coonoor Hill station. We used to go to places like Ooty with our father when we were children. For a long time, we wanted to be a family story in the backdrop of a hill station. The story told by Nandini suits this perfectly. The desire to make a film in a hill station was fulfilled with Anni Manchi Sakunamule. Nandini created a town, especially for this movie. It is very interesting. Takes you into a small world”.