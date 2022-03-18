Analysis: Post Covid, Tollywood desperately Busy

The coronavirus pandemic brought a long pause for films and the actors, technicians had to sit idle at homes away from work. After a long break, the actors rushed and signed more projects. Most of the actors are working without breaks and have signed back to back projects. Megastar Chirajeevi is shooting for three projects and he is juggling between the sets. NTR and Ram Charan decided to shoot for two projects simultaneously which never happened in the past. Actors like Sharwanand who delivered half a dozen flops lined many new projects and he even hiked his fee.

Ravi Teja is shooting for Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka and Ravanasura. Prabhas has his dairy full till 2025. Most of the actors also hiked their fees and are taking hefty advances. Even actresses like Samantha, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika are busy like never before. Post pandemic, there were predictions that the film industry would be left in stress and crisis but things are extremely different. The star actors, actresses and directors are in huge demand. The filmmakers too are desperate of signing projects which kept Tollywood in a mad rush.