x
Switch to: తెలుగు
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Sets Ambitious Timeline for Amaravati Development

Published on January 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Andhra Pradesh Sets Ambitious Timeline for Amaravati Development

Andhra Pradesh’s Municipal and Urban Development Minister, Narayana, announced on Wednesday that the tender process for the construction of Amaravati, the state’s capital, will be completed by the end of January. He stated that the construction work is expected to commence in the second week of February and is projected to be completed within three years.

During his visit to the capital region, Narayana inspected the administrative towers near Nelapadu and provided updates on the development plans. He acknowledged that legal issues had caused delays in starting the construction work but expressed confidence in moving forward now.

Narayana revealed that tenders for 40 construction projects have already been issued. He criticized the previous government for creating obstacles and delaying progress, stating, “They terrorized the people with their anarchic rule.”

The minister outlined ambitious plans to position Amaravati among the world’s top five capitals. He shared that renowned architect Norman Foster has been commissioned to design iconic buildings for the city. Narayana also highlighted that work on 4,053 apartments for officials, employees, and judges had begun before 2019 but was stalled due to political bias from the previous administration.

Key features of the Amaravati development plan include a 250-meter-high assembly building designed to become a major tourist attraction and five administrative towers to centralize state-level officials in one location. Additionally, modern infrastructure such as power lines, drainage systems, and drinking water pipes will be placed underground as part of the development initiative.

Next Adani Group Denies Cancellation of Sri Lanka Power Deal Previous Telugu360 Analysis: Real Reasons behind IT Raids on Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood
image
8 Vasantalu Teaser 1: Emotional Ride

Latest

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Most Read

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey

Related Articles

KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets