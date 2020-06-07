Andhra reports 130 new corona cases, active cases 1,290

A total of 130 new coronavirus cases were detected in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the state’s total tally to 3,718. Active cases in the state climbed to 1,290, the state Nodal Officer said.

The state had reported a record 161 new cases on Saturday, the first time the daily tally had reached 3-digit figure.

Two deaths were reported from Krishna and Kurnool districts, taking the death toll to 75.

On Sunday, 30 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of cured persons to 2,353. With a recovery rate of 58.32 per cent, Andhra Pradesh ranks sixth among the states. The national recovery average is 48.2 per cent.

A medical bulletin issued by the Nodal Officer said that 17,695 more samples were tested in the 24 hours till 9 am on Sunday, compared with 12,771 tests done in preceding cycle.

Andhra Pradesh has tested 4,36,335 samples till date, following Rajasthan with 4,80,910, Maharashtra with 5,24,002, and Tamil Nadu with 5,60,673 tests so far.

Andhra Pradesh’s mortality rate of 1.64 per cent ranked 10th among the states, according to figures released by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday.

On Sunday, the corona cases among returnees from other states rose to 810, with 508 active cases. On a positive note, 28 persons from this category were discharged on Sunday.

No new cases were detected among foreign returnees on Sunday. The total tally remained 131, with active cases now 126 as one more patient in this category was discharged on Sunday.