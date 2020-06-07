Salman Khan to remix one more Allu Arjun’s super hit number

Salman Khan is one actor who keeps a keen focus on South Indian films. He is ready to remake any film if he gets impressed with the content. Salman Khan even remixed Allu Arjun’s super hit song Ringa Ringa which was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Now Salman Khan is all set to remix one more super hit song of Allu Arjun. The remix version of ‘Seetimaar’ from the movie Duvvada Jagannadham is getting ready. Devi Sri Prasad is currently busy with the remix.

Prabhudeva is directing Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe and the duo decided to pick up a special number from Devi Sri Prasad. Salman Khan loved the tune instantly and he asked DSP to go ahead. The song will be shot soon. Radhe was initially planned for Eid release and is now pushed due to coronavirus.