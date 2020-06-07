Ram Gopal Varma continues to disappoint

Last night Ram Gopal Varma and his team made enough noise that the servers are down for the digital release of Climax as the traffic is huge. Several enthusiasts and movie buffs paid 100 bucks for the digital screening of Climax. Most of them aren’t surprised as Climax fails in all the available ways. The film lacks interesting content though RGV was successful with his promotional stuff which was bold enough.

Except for Mia Malkova’s skin show, Climax is an utter disappointment from the first frame. Netizens took social media to express their anger about the film. Some of them suggested the Telugu audience not to watch Climax even for free as it is a sheer disappointment. RGV continues his failure streak even on digital platforms. If he focuses on the right content, his films can do wonders because of his technical strengths.