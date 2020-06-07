Vakeel Saab will not let Pawan Kalyan look down

Director Sriram Venu made his debut with Oh My Friend a decade ago. He directed Nani’s MCA which is the biggest hit in Nani’s career to date. Tollywood circles are left surprised after Sriram Venu bagged an opportunity to direct Pawan Kalyan in the remake of Pink. Frankly speaking, Pawan’s fans weren’t excited after the actor decided to make his comeback with Vakeel Saab. The first look generated positive waves and the first single is an instant hit.

Speaking about the film, Sriram Venu says “Vakeel Saab is not a film that will let Pawan and his fans look down. It is a story that should be told to the Telugu audience and delivering a strong message through a person like Pawan Kalyan will always have a strong impact. It needs a person of his stature to deliver the message right and reach wider sections of the audience. All those who watched Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai too will love Vakeel Saab for sure”.

The film’s shoot will resume next month and the makers are eyeing Dasara release for the movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Prakash Raj will be seen in other crucial roles in Vakeel Saab that is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor jointly.