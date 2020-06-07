Sukumar’s special care for Uppena

Tollywood director Sukumar stands in the front row when it comes to respecting his assistants and supporting them. He waits to witness their success and he also co-produces their debut films. He relaunched his protege Suryapratap Palnati with Kumari 21F and is co-producing his next directorial 18 Pages. Sukumar is introducing one of his best assistants Buchi Babu with Uppena which is carrying decent expectations.

Sukumar finalized the entire script and he co-produced Uppena along with Mythri Movie Makers. With the whole country under lockdown, Sukumar spent ample time on Uppena. He is said to have given several suggestions for the final cut of Uppena. Sukumar’s close friends who watched his involvement said that the top director never expected anything from the project but he wanted to see his associate Buchi Babu succeed.

No director in Tollywood waited for the success of their associates and supported them so much like Sukumar. Hope Uppena brings a lot of happiness along with minting massive money at the box-office.