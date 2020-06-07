Shiv Sena attacks Sonu Sood amidst speculation of him joining BJP

Sonu Sood is well known actor in South India as well as North India. His performance in Telugu movies like Arundhati and Julai received lots of applause as well as critical acclaim. Recently there are rumours circulating about Sonu Sood joining Maharashtra BJP soon. Shiv Sena, other leading political party in Maharashtra, made scathing attack on the actor through its mouth piece ‘Samna’ after Sonu Sood met Maharashtra governor. Details as below.

Saamna’s attack on Sonu Sood after the actor met Governor:

It is known news that actor Sonu Sood has been rescuing and sending stranded migrant workers to their home towns amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. While many appreciated Sonu Sood efforts, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ wrote editorial on this attributing political motives to the actor . It wrote that, ” Sonu Sood soon going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai”. Saamna sarcastically called Sonu Sood as “New Mahatma” who has appeared suddenly during the Corona lockdown. Saamna also wrote that, ” As there are different directors for his movies to present Sood as good actor, there is a possibility that there is a political director behind Sonu Sood’s recent activities”

Saamna also ridiculed Sonu Sood’s meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the governor praising Sonu Sood. Saamna questioned how Sood was getting buses to transport the migrant workers during the period of the lockdown . Saamna also asked where the migrant workers will go if their home states were not allowing entry of these workers.

Sonu Sood condemned the rumours:

There have been speculations on social media that Sood might join BJP soon. But Sonu Sood has denied these rumors and said that he is not interested in politics. However, he did admit that he has received offers from some political parties.

We will have to wait and see whether Sonu Sood will join the saffron party or not.