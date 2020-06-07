13 lakh tonnes sand disappeared from AP in one year: Naidu

Sand storms are refusing to go away from AP politics. Public criticism first began in a large scale against Jagan Reddy government on sand shortage, collapse of real estate and suicides of construction workers. Now, after one year of Jagan rule, the sand remains the mother of all scams being targeted by the Opposition parties.

Ex CM Chandrababu Naidu says that in 12 months, nearly 13 lakh tonnes of sand disappeared from the State. No revenue for the State Government. He said that immediately after coming to power, Jaganmohan Reddy first set his eyes on the sand resources.

There were allegations that mindless exploitation began with ruling party gangs illegally transporting sand out of the state and sell it at far higher prices in metro cities like Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Naidu says that if a chance is given to the person who returned from jail, this is what happens in any state. Even Coronavirus situation is being exploited by the YCP leaders. A scam of Rs 75 Cr was committed in bleaching powder just one district. Instead of bleaching powder, the scamsters sprayed lime and flour powders in AP streets.