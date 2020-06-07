Shriya reveals about her role in RRR

There are speculations that Shriya Saran will have a special role assigned in Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR that features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. The actress during her recent social media interaction confirmed that she has been approached for RRR and she would shoot for the film soon. “I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. Hope to join the sets once the coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume” said the actress.

Shriya also signed a couple of Tamil movies, one Hindi and one more Telugu film. She is currently residing in Barcelona along with her husband. The shoot of RRR is expected to resume soon. NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will join the sets in the next schedule in a Pune set. The film is made on a budget of Rs 450 crores and is expected to release next year. Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani will be playing other crucial roles in this periodic action entertainer.