Andhra to seek Centre’s support to develop infra in tribal areas

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to seek Centre’s assistance for building infrastructure facilities in the tribal areas across the state.

Apart from constructing roads and improving schools and hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, the state government also plans to provide comprehensive internet and mobile facilities in these areas.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a high-level meeting with the officials of the Home and Tribal Welfare departments regarding the Union Home Ministry’s forthcoming meeting on Left-wing extremism, to be held on September 26. The Chief Minister asked the state’s officials to prepare an action plan and seek adequate support for these programmes from the Centre.

The state government has been improving the condition of schools and hostels in 36 scheduled mandals under Nadu-Nedu along with renovating the government hospitals in those regions.

The Chief Minister also directed the telecom officials to map the towers being set up in the tribal areas. He instructed the authorities to design a policy for providing internet and mobile facilities to all the tribal villages in the state.

The officials said that telecom facilities are being provided to 900 villages with the help of around 400 towers.

DGP Gautam Sawang explained that Maoist activities in the state have dipped significantly, with the current strength of the armed Maoists pegged at 50.

Currently, Maoist activity can be seen only in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, the DGP said in the meeting.