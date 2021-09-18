Revanth’s Gajwel meeting shakes TRS !

The Dalita Girijana Atmagourava Dandora public meeting organised by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Gajwel on Friday night came as a big shock to ruling TRS in Telangana.

This is because Gajwel is the home constituency of TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao from where he was elected twice in 2014 and 2018 and became CM of Telangana twice.

Moreover, the constituency also falls under Siddipet district, which is represented by TRS strong man and KCR’s nephew, T Harish Rao, who is also the finance minister in KCR’s cabinet.

The ruling TRS did everything to make Revanth’s meeting a flop show. It asked all sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MLAs, MPs of TRS in Undivided district to ensure that people do not turn up in large numbers.

It even used the police machinery to restrict public gatherings. Despite all this, Gajwel witnessed massive turnout of public for the meeting.

While Revanth claimed that nearly 2 lakh attended as against 1 lakh he stated earlier when he announced meeting in Gajwel last month, the turnout could be nearly one lakh as per intelligence reports.

Gajwel, which is KCR and TRS fort, evoking such a huge response for opposition Congress meeting is something which even hardcore Congress supporters are unable to believe.

Revanth even challenged KCR to ask his intelligence department to verify whether one lakh attended or not and if not he will hold another meeting in Gajwel with five lakh people in another six months.