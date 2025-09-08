x
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Annapurna Studios Lines up a Series of Projects

Published on September 8, 2025 by sankar

Annapurna Studios Lines up a Series of Projects

Annapurna Studios backed by Legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his son Nagarjuna is one of the oldest production houses of Telugu cinema. They have produced several blockbuster films in Tollywood. After the pandemic, Annapurna Studios slowed down and hasn’t produced any remarkable films. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju is the only notable film made by the production house. Annapurna Studios is now lining up several new films and the renowned banner will now produce back-to-back films.

Supriya Yarlagadda is working on scripts, finalizing new projects for Annapurna Studios. They are co-producing Akhil’s Lenin which is in shooting mode. They completed the shoot of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit which will release in December. Nagarjuna’s 100th film will be produced by Annapurna Studios and they announced Allari Naresh’s new film as co-producers. Annapurna Studios is lining up a film with Roshan in the lead role. Apart from these, several new scripts are finalized and will be announced next year. Annapurna Studios is in plans to produce more number of films in the next few years.

