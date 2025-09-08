Annapurna Studios Lines up a Series of Projects

Annapurna Studios backed by Legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his son Nagarjuna is one of the oldest production houses of Telugu cinema. They have produced several blockbuster films in Tollywood. After the pandemic, Annapurna Studios slowed down and hasn’t produced any remarkable films. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju is the only notable film made by the production house. Annapurna Studios is now lining up several new films and the renowned banner will now produce back-to-back films.

Supriya Yarlagadda is working on scripts, finalizing new projects for Annapurna Studios. They are co-producing Akhil’s Lenin which is in shooting mode. They completed the shoot of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit which will release in December. Nagarjuna’s 100th film will be produced by Annapurna Studios and they announced Allari Naresh’s new film as co-producers. Annapurna Studios is lining up a film with Roshan in the lead role. Apart from these, several new scripts are finalized and will be announced next year. Annapurna Studios is in plans to produce more number of films in the next few years.