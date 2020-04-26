Another surge in Krishna district takes AP tally to 1,097

There has been no let up in the incidence of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh which had crossed the 1,000-mark on Saturday. The tally further climbed to 1,097 on Sunday morning, as 81 new cases were reported in the 24-hours ending at 10 a.m.

As per the media bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the majority of incidences were reported from Krishna district where 52 cases were detected. This is the second time in as many days that the numbers from Krishna district have been so high. Previously, the highest incidence of coronavirus cases were reported from Kurnool and Guntur districts.

Krishna district is followed by West Godavari district with 12 new cases. Guntur, Kadapa, and Nellore districts reported three cases each, while Anantapur and East Godavari districts reported two cases each.

Sunday’s tally matches the state’s previous record of 81 cases reported earlier in the week, on Wednesday. The state government has been aggressively conducting testing in the red zones, of which Krishna district is one. Red zones have been designated in Guntur, Kurnool, and Nellore as well.

The spurt in coronavirus cases is being attributed to the increase in the number of tests in the state. On Friday, of 6,928 samples, 61 tested positive. On Thursday, the state had conducted 6,306 tests, of which, 62 cases tested positive. Similarly, on Wednesday, 6,520 tests were conducted and 81 cases were reported from the state.

In a sign of relief for the state, no new cases have been reported from Srikakulam district which had reported three cases, for the first time, on Friday.

Vizianagaram district which has not reported a single case till date, remains the only coronavirus-free district in the state.

With no deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the state remained 31. So far, 231 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospital, taking the effective tally of the state to 835 positive cases.