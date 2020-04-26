PMO taking Naidu COVID suggestions but not Jagan Reddy: TDP

YSRCP MLAs are making wild personal allegations against Chandrababu Naidu in the face of narrowing gap between Naidu and Modi-Shah regime at the Centre. TDP is asking why CM Jagan Reddy has ignored Naidu’s feedback on virus in a very crucial time. Former MLA Yerapathineni Srinivasa Rao has dismissed as ‘biased and politically motivated’ the YSRCP allegations that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was throwing all values to wind in order to get the blessings of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Rao clarified to the ruling YSR Congress Party that after the April 14 telephonic conversation between Naidu and Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office has been in contact daily or every alternative day to take COVID suggestions from the Telugu Desam Party National President.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked ruling party MLA Ambati Rambabu not to make cheap personal allegations at a time when CM Jaganmohan Reddy was refusing to take timely suggestions from Chandrababu while the same were being taken positively by the PM to strengthen the country’s struggle against Coronavirus. The AP Government should realise its mistake for not taking valuable feedback from Naidu who was using his 14 years of experience as a CM to help save people from the killer virus.

The former MLA dismissed the arguments of ruling party Ministers as false, saying that former State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar had briefed Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney before announcing postponement of local body elections following COVID threat. Ruling party leaders were spreading false rumours saying that Ramesh Kumar had not consulted the Government. “SEC is an autonomous body. Ramesh Kumar had all the powers to take independent decisions. Even then, as per his own statements, Ramesh had consulted Chief Secretary and Union Government on election postponement.”

Mr. Srinivasa Rao accused the Jagan Reddy government of intensifying its personal and caste-based attacks on Chandrababu Naidu and Ramesh Kumar only to divert the attention of the people of Andhra Pradesh from its miserable failures in the face of rising infection cases in the state. It was the top most leaders of YSRCP who were falling at the feet of the BJP and TRS leaders in order to stay safe from the multi-crore illegal assets cases filed by CBI and ED.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao demanded that Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram put the facts before the AP public on all those YSRCP leaders who were making hundreds of crores in illicit liquor, sand, gutka, khaini, ganja and other mafia networks in the state. One senior minister in Jagan Reddy Cabinet was known for his illegal liquor mafia but Sitaram seemed to be afraid to name this Minister hailing from North Coastal Andhra.