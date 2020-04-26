Coronavirus Crisis: Vijay Devarakonda’s Two important Announcements

When the whole Tollywood responded donating to battle coronavirus, young sensation Vijay Devarakonda stood calm and did not respond though he was trolled. The actor today posted a video explaining about the current critical situation. Vijay Devarakonda announced a donation of Rs 1.25 crores to battle coronavirus. Here are the highlights from his speech:

I have 35 employees working which include my personal staff, production team and others who take care of the charity for ‘The Devarakonda Foundation’. I am running out of funds currently.

I picked up two issues: Immediate Requirements and Future Requirements. Speaking about Future Requirements, it is like getting employment for the youth in the coming days after the crisis comes to an end. The real battle starts after the crisis. Lot of employees lost their jobs. We are going to address the issue.

I started a secret project last year and among the received applications, my team zeroed in 50 students from 650 and they are trained in the requested professional courses. With the coronavirus crisis, their plans got delayed. Two of them are placed successfully and we are quite confident that all the other 48 too will get placed soon.

I am donating Rs 1 crore for employment generation. We will take more students and get them trained in their interested skills. All the donated money will be used for youth employment program. I am also in plans to create employment opportunities through Rowdy Wear and King of the Hill.

I am also donating Rs 25 lakhs for all those who are in immediate need. We are in plans to donate the basic essentials for 2000 families across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All those who are in immediate need can visit our website ‘thedeverakondafoundation.org’ and we have all the details in the portal. I request all those who are in real need to visit the website. I also thank Telangana government for their efficient work in helping the people across the state in this tough time.

With the shoots stalled, all my films are delayed and I am workless currently. I have lent some amount from my friends to help the needy. I will pay them back once I turn busy with work.