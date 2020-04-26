Tollywood Biggies: Budgets to be Revised

The crisis of coronavirus will have an impact on Telugu cinema for a long time. Several producers are in plans to meet soon after the lockdown gets lifted to discuss about the measures to be taken to save the films that completed shoots and those which are under shoot. Producers like Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu and Dil Raju feel that the budgets should be revised and the actors, directors should have a cut in their pay-cheque during this crisis to save the producers.

With interests heaping up, films getting delayed and the exhibition completely closed, the producers will not get huge advances from the distributors in the upcoming days. To bring the producers out of the crisis, several producers will meet to discuss about the steps to be taken. A panel would be formed to finalize the decisions to be taken. These will be implemented for all the upcoming movies. Some of the producers are in plans to revise the budgets of their upcoming projects and are ready to share the profits instead of paying big amounts for the lead actors and technicians.