Pawan Kalyan’s Political Satire?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan signed a periodic drama in the direction of Krish. Viroopakshi is the title considered for the film that will start shooting soon. The film revolves around the prestigious Kohinoor diamond and Pawan Kalyan plays a thief in this film. Fiction is added to a historic story and Telugu360 exclusively learned that the film also has a political touch. Pawan Kalyan is quite active in Andhra politics. He is balancing his film career along with political engagements.

Krish has specially designed these episodes as per the news. The story has a Thugluq episode in which Krish used it as a satire on current politics. It is heard that the episode is penned considering a politician in Andhra Pradesh. Krish penned several satires considering this politician. The lead actors of Viroopakshi are currently finalized. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets soon after he completes his part for Vakeel Saab.