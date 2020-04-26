Banning Suriya’s films: Totally Unfair

The Tamil Nadu Theatres and Multiplex Association threatened to ban all the future films of actor Suriya after ‘Pon Magal Vandhal’ is slated for digital release that is produced by Suriya. His wife Jyotika played the lead role in Pon Magal Vandhal which was planned for a summer release. With the lockdown implemented all over, the makers decided to release the film on Amazon Prime in May. The members of the association said that the film should have a theatrical release and they tried to convince the makers of Pon Magal Vandhal about this.

The producers who have been investing huge amounts are left in stress after the theatres are shut. It is completely unclear when the theatres would re-open for screening and when the audience would rush to theatres. Hence several producers across the Indian languages are in talks with OTT giants for the digital release of their films after they are offered decent deals. Several analysts argue that the theatre owners and their associations have no right to blame the producers or ban their films in this crisis time instead of supporting them who shelled out crores of rupees on various projects.