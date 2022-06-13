Ante Sundaraniki Success Is The Celebration Of Audience Hearts: Nani

Natural Star Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki has celebrated its success meet in Hyderabad on Monday. The entire team attended the event and expressed their excitement about delivering a heartwarming film.

Speaking at the event, Nani spoke very proudly about the film. He said, “Ante Sundaraniki’s success is the team’s collective effort. We are celebrating the blockbuster celebration of ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. However, this celebration is not just a box office number. Today we are celebrating the hearts of the audience. We celebrate the love for our film and the joy of the audience. Time will decide if it is a blockbuster. But the joy in the eyes of those who saw the movie, in terms of their love for ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ already hit the blockbuster. We are celebrating it today. Messages from fans are very satisfying. ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ is a movie that is in the top order of my career. It takes a lot of guts to tell a story like this when there are a lot of easy ways. Those guts are in our director Vivek Athreya, our producers, in me, and everyone in our team. Even after two years, if anyone asks me to name a good Telugu film, Ante Sundaraniki will be one of the two or three names that will be mentioned”.

Nazriya who made her Telugu debut with the film thanked the audience profusely for the success. “I will miss the character of Leela. I thank my entire team and the audience for making it a big hit,” the actress said.

Director Vivek Athreya said, “The 50% credit of Ante Sundaraniki should go to Nani. It is not easy to play such a layered character. Making a film like this gives immense satisfaction. It will be a film I am always proud of. Thanks to my entire team”.

Producer Naveen Yerneni said Ante Sundaraniki is a classic film. “Ante Sundaraniki is a film that gave us a great feeling. A movie that will stay in our banner forever. This is a classic. It is a classic like Jandhyala’s films like Aha Naa Pellanta and Srivariki Premalekha. The congratulatory messages that started on the release day from US Premieres did not stop till now. Thanks to Nani Garu who believed in the story and made the film for us. I think this is the best performance for Nani,” he said.