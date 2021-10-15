Antha Istam from Bheemla Nayak: Soulful Melody

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati are the lead actors in this emotional entertainer. The teaser and the first single are smashing hits and the second single ‘Antha Istam’ is unveiled. The song is a soulful number and Thaman composes a melodious tune. Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics and Chitra’s vocals are the highlights of the song. Thaman composed one more super hit number for Bheemla Nayak and Antha Istam will appeal to everyone.

Antha Istam is shot on Pawan Kalyan and Nithya Menen and the song explains the pure bonding between them. The shooting portions of Bheemla Nayak are expected to be completed by December and the film releases next year. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Trivikram penned the script of Bheemla Nayak. Saagar Chandra is the director and the entire film will be completed in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad.

