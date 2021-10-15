No alliance with BJP or TDP, Pawan wants to go it alone?

What is Pawan Kalyan’s next move? This is the question that is being hotly debated in the AP political circles. All the three major political parties – TDP, BJP and even the YSRCP – are watching Pawan’s moves with alacrity. Pawan, who has of late become active on the political front, is keeping everyone guessing.

As of now, one this has become quite clear. Pawan Kalyan no longer finds an alliance with BJP very attractive. He is finding that the alliance has fewer benefits for the Jana Sena. The dalliance with the BJP is adding up to nothing. In the panchayat, municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections, the party could have done better had it gone alone.

Even the TDP appears to be an unattractive proposition. The TDP itself is in the throes of a crisis. The below-par performance of the TDP in Tirupati, MPTC and ZPTC elections has hit it very hard. Pawan reportedly feels that an alliance at this stage with the TDP may not be beneficial to the Jana Sena. So, he is not considering an alliance at this stage.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena thinking heads feel that the party should go it alone in the 2024 elections. There is a growing section which feels that Jana Sena should project itself as an alternative to the YSRCP rather than an alliance partner of some other party. The party feels that AP is looking for an alternative and that Jana Sena can fill the gap. Even Pawan is said to be of this opinion. It is because of this political reading that Pawan these days is seen as trying to chart out a new course of political action.