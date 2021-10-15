Why did Kavitha not attend Pragathi Bhavan Batukamma celebrations?

Think Batukamma, think Kavitha Kalwakuntla. KCR’s daughter has come to symbolise the floral festival of Telangana so much that it is almost impossible to separate them. Through her Telangana Jagruthi, she has popularised the festival during the Telangana agitation. Batukamma has emerged as a symbol of Telangana pride. All this thanks to Kavitha’s efforts.

However, Kavitha did not attend this year’s Batukamma celebrations in Pragathi Bhavan. Though there were celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan, she was conspicuous by her absence. This has fuelled speculations about her estranged relations with her brother. Kavitha was present at another public programme. Though she had a song released for this Batukamma, she studiously kept away from official programmes.

Interestingly, she also did not tie the customary rakhi to her brother KTR. Though she has an alibi that she was on a vacation in the US, the cold vibes were all too visible. In the tweet that she had uploaded on Rakhi Bandhan, the photograph included Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar too.

As of now, Kavitha’s political career has hit a dead-end. Her term as an MLC is coming to an end next year. The next year, there would be assembly elections. Till then, she cannot hope to become a minister. Sources say that her relations with her brother KTR are quite icy.