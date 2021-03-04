AP Bhavan officials begging for Modi, Shah’s appointment for Jagan!

The senior officials of AP Bhavan in New Delhi are virtually begging to secure the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

It may be recalled that Jagan had decided to visit New Delhi on March 3 or 4 to meet Modi and Amit Shah.

However, Modi and Amit Shah refused an appointment to Jagan citing ‘busy schedule’ on account of Assembly elections in five states including key states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, where BJP is eyeing major gains this time due to which Jagan postponed his visit for now.

Despite this, Jagan is learnt to be putting pressure on AP Bhavan officials in New Delhi to secure Modi and Shah’s appointment at least for next week.

AP Bhavan officials seem to have conveyed to AP CMO officials that Modi and Amith Shah have no time to meet anyone until Assembly elections are over in five states in May, the AP CMO officials continue to pressurise them to secure appointment citing Jagan’s orders.

Poor AP Bhavan officials in Delhi have reportedly set aside all their duties and responsibilities and roaming around PMO and Amit Shah’s offices begging for an appointment and meeting all higher officials and leaders who could help them in securing their appointment.