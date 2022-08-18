AP CID chief says forensic certificate on nude video is fake

AP CID chief P V Sunil Kumar here on Thursday said that the forensic certificate which is doing rounds in the social media on Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav’s alleged nude video is fake. He said he had contacted the US-based forensic firm, Eclipse Forensic, head Jim Stafford, about the forensic certificate.

The CID chief said that he had contacted Jim Stanford about the certificate through email. He added that Jim Stafford had said that he was asked to certify the video recorded in a mobile while playing in another mobile. One, Mr Prasad Pothini, had asked him to certify the video, which he said he had certified as unedited.

However, he said he was not asked to test the video playing in the original mobile and he did not test that video. But the video which was recorded in another mobile while playing in a mobile was tested and found unedited.

The CID chief further said that Prasad Pothini had asked Jim Stafford to make some changes to the forensic certificate certifying the original video as unedited. But, before Stafford made any such changes and issued a fresh certificate, the changes were made without Jim Stafford’s knowledge and being circulated.

The CID chief said that these acts were of criminal nature and would attract criminal cases. He said that the CID would file cases against those who edited the forensic certificate and circulated it in social media.