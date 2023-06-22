AP CID summons Ramoji to its office on July 5

The AP CID, which is investigating alleged financial irregularities in Margadarsi Chit Fund Company Limited, had issued notice to its chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao on Thursday. The CID had asked Ramoji Rao to attend before the investigating officer at its headquarters in Guntur.

The CID also issued notice to Ramoji Rao’s daughter-in-law and Margadarsi managing director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiran and Margadarsi branch manager from Arundalpet in Guntur district.

The CID said that it had been questioning the persons concerned on the financial irregularities and required more information. It further wanted to examine all the three accused in the case ‘collectively and simultaneously’ to clarify some information.

The CID had already questioned Ramoji Rao and his daughter-in-law Sailaja Kiran in the past. Ramoji Rao was questioned while he was on the bed and the entire process of questioning was video graphed.

Sailaja Kiran was questioned earlier this month on her return from the US. She was questioned at her residence for 11 hours.

It is now to be seen if Ramoji Rao would accept the notice and attend the investigation by the CID or refuse on any grounds.