AP CM condoles Indian-American journalist’s demise in NYC

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday condoled the death of US-based senior Indian journalist Kanchibhotla Brahmanandam, popularly known as Brahm.

In a statement, Reddy noted that Brahm used to write extensively on the development in the Telugu community living in the US.

Kanchibotla died of Covid-19, in New York on Monday morning, his son Sudama had said.

Brahm Kanchibotla showed symptoms on March 23. When his conditions worsened, he was admitted to a hospital on Long Island on March 28 and given an oxygen mask, his son said.

Kanchibotla, 66, was a correspondent for United News of India. During his 28-year career in the US, he had worked for 11 years as a content editor for Merger Markets, a financial publication, and also did a stint with News India-Times weekly newspaper.

He had emigrated to the US in 1992 after having worked for several publications in India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had also tweeted their condolences over the death of the senior journalist with Telugu roots.