AP Governor approves Capital shifting bills

After a gap of 10 days, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has finally signed on the two controversial bills relating to the Capital City shifting in the State. With this, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has got a big boost for his efforts to shift the AP Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam. Amaravati will be the Legislative Capital while Kurnool will be the Judicial Capital.

Lot of controversy was surrounding the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill. These were aimed at achieving the CM’s goal for 3 Capitals for AP. Reports say that the Governor has taken legal experts’ opinion before signing on the bills. So much time was taken for approving the bills in view of the pending court cases and also allegations from the Opposition that the bills were unconstitutional and unlawful.

It is not yet clear whether the Government would send the bills now to the President’s approval or not. The TDP has been demanding that the bills be sent to the Central Government as they were in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

On their party, the YCP Ministers and MLAs have been saying that all is clear for shifting Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam. Once the Covid-19 intensity came down, the Capital would be shifted out of Amaravati.