Jersey to be screened in Toronto Film Festival

Natural Star Nani’s sports drama Jersey received critical acclaim and it ended up as a money-spinner. Nani’s performance along with Gautam Tinnanuri’s presentation won accolades from the Tollywood audience. The film is now all set to be screened in the prestigious International Indian Toronto Film Festival that would be held in Canada between August 9th and 15th. Jersey is also being remade in Hindi with the same name and Shahid Kapoor is the lead actor in this emotional sports drama. Sithara Entertainments bankrolled Jersey and Shraddha Srinath played the female lead.

