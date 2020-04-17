AP govt gets rapid testing kits from South Korea

Amid growing criticism that the government isn’t testing enough, the YSRCP ruling has procured rapid testing kits from South Korea to ramp up testing.

On Friday, around one lakh rapid testing kits arrived in a special flight from South Korea. According to health ministry, these rapid testing kits can examine whether a person has symptoms of corona virus. The results of these tests take around 10 minutes.

Andhra Pradesh reported 38 fresh cases in last 24 hours, most of these cases were registered in the Rayalaseema region. The tally in the state rose to 572 with 14 deaths reported. The surge in the number of cases despite the stringent measures has been a cause for worry the government.

In addition, there has been a growing criticism from the Opposition TPD that the government isn’t testing enough. Expressing concern over the spike in number of corona cases, Naidu had recently stated that AP has reported a 1,021% rise in the cases as against the national average of 222 % in the last one week.

Naidu noted that the YSRCP ruling has been under-reporting the cases at a time when other States such as Kerala has managed to check the spread of the virus by bringing transparency in testing. “Andhra Pradesh should step up testing facilities on a war-footing to identify and isolate positive cases for prevention of virus transmission,” he suggested. Naidu had been exerting pressure on the government to utilize the MedTech Zone in Vizag to manufacture testing devices to detect corona virus following which the government had recently started making the testing kits and ventilators.

With the arrival of kits from South Korea, the government hopes to increase its capacity closer to its target of 4,000 daily tests.