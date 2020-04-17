Telangana woman constable on mission to stitch masks

A woman police constable, serving as the security guard of Telangana Governor, is stitching and distributing face masks, doing her bit in the fight against coronavirus.

As B. Amareswari gets off every alternate day, she is using the time to stitch cloth masks at her house for distribution among those who either can’t afford face masks available in the market or not using them due to lack of awareness.

One of the five female security guards of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Amareswari makes clothes from sarees and blouse pieces at her home in Katedan, an area on the city periphery.

The constable uses her off-duty time to stitch the masks on the sewing machine with the help of her mother. “I stitch 200 to 250 masks every day. I have so far made 3,000 masks and my target is to reach 10,000 masks,” said the constable who feels happy to be able to make some contribution when many of her colleagues in the police force are in the frontline in combating coronavirus by strictly enforcing the lockdown.

“I go door to door in colonies near my house and give three masks to every household,” said Amareswari. She also uses the opportunity to give them tips on the precautions to be taken to protect themselves from COVID-19.

She said many families can’t buy masks sold for Rs 30 to 50 each in the market. “They can re-use our masks which are made of cotton cloth and are washable,” she said.