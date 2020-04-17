Mahesh and Koratala to work for the third time

Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu will sure stand in the list of top ten films of Mahesh Babu in his career. Both these memorable projects are directed by Koratala Siva. The duo shares a magical bonding and at the same time, they are extremely professional. During his recent interview, Koratala Siva hinted that he would work with Mahesh Babu once again and their hattrick project will happen for sure. He said that he will pen a bigger script as the expectations on the project would be huge.

“Directing Superstar is always a treat. We will sure work together for our hattrick film. This time everything would be huge. I am in plans to pen a script that would be big in all the aspects to live up the expectations of the audience. I am utilizing the break and working on several scripts. Will not take major breaks in the future. I would love to direct as many projects as I can and retire from the direction after five years. Will continue producing films and I will stand to encourage new talent” said Koratala Siva.