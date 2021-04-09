AP govt issues a midnight GO against Vakeel Saab

The government of Andhra Pradesh gave a rude shock to the makers and distributors of Vakeel Saab after they canceled the permissions for special shows and ticket hikes for two weeks. Without stopping here, the government of Andhra Pradesh issued a midnight GO with revised prices which are slashed down than the normal prices. The newly capped ticket prices will be applicable from tomorrow across the state. The maximum allocated price for corporations is Rs 100 and for B centres it is Rs 70. For C centres, the balcony ticket price is locked at Rs 30. This is a huge shock for the buyers who invested a bomb to acquire Vakeel Saab.

The makers of the film filed a Lunchmotion petition in the AP High Court which would come for hearing before this evening. The film’s producer Dil Raju is quite confident on High Court granting permissions for the hike in the ticket prices during the season. Vakeel Saab released all over today and the response has been unanimous. Sriram Venu directed the movie and Pawan Kalyan,. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya played the lead roles.