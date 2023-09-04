AP HC posts Amaravati farmers case hearing to Tuesday

The AP high court on Monday posted the hearing of Amaravati farmers to next Tuesday, September 12. The farmers have filed a petition in the court seeking direction to the State government and the APCRDA to pay annuity to them.

The farmers told the court that the annuity is to be paid in the month of May every year. Though the farmers have been asking for the payment, they told the court that the government was not paying it.

Senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar told the court that the government was not responding to the requests of the farmers. He also told the court that the farmers are depending only on the annuity as they have parted with their lands.

He further told the court that the government had paid the annuity to a single farmer who filed the case in the court in the past. He wanted the court to give a clear direction to the government and the APCRDA to pay the annuity to all the farmers.

The high court asked the state government advocates whether the government has intention to pay the annuity. The court also wanted to know the reason for the delay in paying the annuity.

The advocates arguing for the government and the APCRDA told the court that they would get the clarification from the government. They further told the court to differ the case to another date as they would require getting the clarification.

The court, on hearing from the advocates, posted the case for next hearing on September 12. The court also directed the advocates to get the clarification from the government and the APCRDA on payment of annuity to the farmers.