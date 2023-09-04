Salaar Postponement, An Advantage For Peddha Kapu

Virat Karrna is making his debut as a hero with the upcoming new-age political thriller Peddha Kapu-1 directed by Srikanth Addala. Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations is producing the movie on a high budget.

Interim, the makers announced the theatrical arrival date of Peddha Kapu-1. As is known, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar is not arriving on September 28th. So, it will be a big advantage for Peddha Kapu-1. Virat Karrna appears in an intense avatar in the poster which evidently is from an action sequence.

The film’s teaser received a positive response, while the first single became a chartbuster. The makers will intensify the promotions, as the release date is not far away. Pragathi Srivastava played the heroine in the movie for which music is scored by Mickey J Meyer.