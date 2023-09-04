Puri Jagannath’s Big Demand For Double Ismart

Puri Jagannath is making the sequel of his super hit film iSmart Shankar, titled Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is carrying good buzz and producers Puri Jagannadh and Charmee are making use of it. As per ongoing buzz, they are demanding Rs 20 Cr for Hindi dubbing rights.

North makers were shocked with the Puri offer as South movies like Nani’s Dasara and Vishwak Sen’s Das Ki Dhamki have fared badly in the Hindi language. But iSmart Shankar went well which is the only hope for Puri to demand a fancy amount. Sanjay Dutt’s presence is an add-on, which has some value.