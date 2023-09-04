Inefficient Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, miserably failed to utilise the funds released by the Centre for Jal Jeevan Mission following which the State is facing severe drinking water problem, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

Soon after the TDP is into power again the drinking water problem will be solved permanently and safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep through water grids, Lokesh told the villagers of Kolamuru of Vundi Assembly segment in the combined West Godavari district. The villagers met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra and complained to him on various problems they are facing including severe drinking water crisis and frequent power-cuts.

Lokesh said that the Chief Minister, who revised the power tariff at least nine times in the past four years, is not focussing on supplying quality power to the consumers. “Immediately we are back in power we will ensure that quality power with no disturbances is supplied to the consumers. Also, the coming TDP government will also see to it that repairs to the water supply canals are taken up frequently,” Lokesh told the villagers.

Promising Minimum Support Price for paddy and other farm products, Lokesh stated that once the TDP forms the government all the welfare schemes will be reintroduced and pensions will be paid for all the eligible. The TDP general secretary assured the villagers that the ‘J’ brand liquor will be banned by the coming TDP rule.

Later at the Kotla Function Hall in Vundi, Lokesh interacted with aqua farmers who were mainly concerned with lack of cold storage facility for them and frequent power-cuts besides poor maintenance of the roads. Maintaining that there are no roads in West Godavari district, Lokesh promised them of rebuilding all the roads once the TDP is into power again. During the TDP regime the State was on top in the aqua sector in the country, Lokesh said that Jagan pushed it into a severe crisis.

“Within 100 days of coming back to power we will supply 24/7 power supply and the charges will be reduced to be closer to the common man. old storage facilities will be provided at all places where it is needed and aqua university will be established in the State,” Lokesh told the aqua farmers.