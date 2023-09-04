Advertisement

Get ready for a hearty dose of laughter as aha, your go-to entertainment hub, is all set to roll out a new original web series titled ‘Papam Pasivadu’. The five-episode series, slated to premiere on September 29th, promises rib-tickling entertainment with singer Sriramchandra in the lead role. This marks Sriram Chandra’s third collaboration with aha, following the resounding success of Telugu Indian Idol Season 1 and the ongoing sensation Nenu Super Woman.

The teaser for ‘Papam Pasivadu’ was recently unveiled at Avanthi Degree College, Vishakhapatnam, creating a buzz of excitement among eager fans.

The series is a delightful comedy about a heartbroken 25-year-old desperately seeking love. His life is hilariously chaotic when three girls become enamoured with this perplexed character. Directed by Lalit Kumar, and Produced by Akhilesh Vardhan under The Weekend Show, the show features Gayatri Chaganti, Raashi Singh and Srividya Maharshi as lead actresses.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Sriramchandra in an entirely new avatar. Mark your calendars for September 29th, exclusively on aha. It’s going to be a laugh riot you won’t want to miss!