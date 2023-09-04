Samantha returns back To Hyderabad

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned back to Hyderabad after a month. The actress was in the USA for her medical purpose and she actively participated in overseas promotions of Kushi as well. On Sunday night, the actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport.

Kushi released on September 1st and is running successfully at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda single-handedly handled the promotions in South states and now Samantha will join him as he already told in Bigg Boss 7 Telugu that, Sam will be part of Kushi’s film promotions after returning from USA. Samantha is currently on a break and even after returning from the USA, she will not join any shooting soon.

