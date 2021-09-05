AP High Court gets a feel of how Jagan destroyed Amaravathi!

Everyone is aware of how Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy killed Amaravathi capital in his two-year rule since May 2019 with his plans to shift executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag and set up three capitals for AP in Vizag (executive capital), Kurnool (legal capital) and Amaravathi (legislative capital).

With this, all development projects undertaken during the previous TDP government between 2014 and 2019 came to a halt. Real estate has crashed in Amaravathi. All the investors ran out of Amaravathi.

The AP High Court too experienced the damage caused by Jagan to the Amaravathi capital now.

The AP government’s AMRDA (Amaravathi Metropolitan Region Development Authority) called for tenders to construct 14 court halls complex for AP High Court.

But it received just one tender as none of the contractors are keen to take up any works in the Amaravathi region with a fear that Jagan is against Amaravathi and the state government will not clear their bills after construction.

The tenders were called on August 16 to construct 14 court halls spread over 76,000 built-up area at a cost of Rs 29.40 crore in G+5 format.

With only one tender filed so far, the AMRDA is planning to cancel these tenders and call fresh tenders.

But doubts arise whether anyone will come forward to file tenders to undertake works in Amaravathi even after fresh tenders are called due to a strong feeling across all sections that Jagan hates the Amaravathi capital project conceived by former CM N.Chandrababu Naidu.