Why was Harish not invited to KCR’s Delhi programme?

The launch of the works on the TRS office in Delhi was a gala affair. No wonder, everyone who is someone in the TRS was there to mark the occasion. The ministers and the MPs were there in tow. The office bearers made their presence felt. But, there were two top TRS leaders who were conspicuous by their absence.

KCR’s daughter and former TRS MP Kavitha Kalwakuntla and TRS’s troubleshooter Harish Rao were absent.

While Kavitha is said to be on a vacation abroad abd us said to have skipped even the Rakhi Bandhan this year, Harish is very much available in Telangana. He is currently busy with the campaign in Huzurabad. He could have spent a few hours to be in Delhi for the occasion. But, he could not come to Delhi and was tied up in Huzurabad.

Party insiders say that if KCR wanted he could have asked Harish Rao to be in Delhi for the inauguration. But, there was no formal invitation from either the party or from the top boss to Harish Rao. Insiders say that this was a deliberate attempt to show him his place in the party. This is KCR’s way of telling Harish Rao’s position in the pecking order.

The party sources are speaking in hushed tones about how the party leadership is using Harish Rao and is sidelining him when he is not wanted. Harish Rao is being used for the all-important Huzurabad elections, but he is not needed when the party’s key office is being constructed. Sources say Harish Rao knows this but is deliberately keeping a low profile. Sources said that he is biding his time in the party.