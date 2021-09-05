Now, KCR wooing Reddys with Reddy Corporation!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is leaving no stone unturned to win Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

After wooing Dalits, who are a majority in Huzurabad Assembly constituency with Dalit Bandhu scheme by sanctioning Rs 2,000 crore to extend Rs 10 lakh each to all 20,000 Dalit families, KCR is now trying to woo Reddy’s.

Reddy’s constitute a significant number of voters in Huzurabad constituency after Dalits and Backward Classes.

Finance minister T.Harish Rao on Sunday (today) said the CM has decided to construct one Reddy function hall in every mandal of Huzurabad constituency to enable Reddy’s to conduct meetings and functions.

Harish said he will lay foundation for construction of Reddy community hall in Huzurabad town in the presence of 10,000 Reddys in the constituency.

Not only this, Harish said CM directed officials to submit proposals for setting up Reddy Corporation for the welfare of Reddy community.

Harish said CM will announce Reddy Corporation with Rs 1,000 crore funds in the next State Budget 2022-22 in March 2022.

TRS leaders feel that Reddy Corporation will help TRS to get closer to Reddy community who otherwise are traditional Congress supporters in Telangana.

After Revanth Reddy was appointed as TPCC chief in June, the Reddy community in Telangana is leaning towards Congress and TRS wants to check this trend by attracting Reddys into its fold through Reddy Corporation.