AP High Court gives one chance to additional AG

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given a serious warning to AP Government’s additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy. It took strong objection to the manner in which Mr. Reddy spoke threateningly and contemptuously before the court during the hearings in the rebel MP Raghurama Raju custodial torture case. Justice K. Lalitha said this time, the court decided to show generosity and not initiate action against the AAG.

However, the judge clarified that the court was giving just once chance. If Mr. Sudhakar Reddy behaved in a high handed and contemptuous manner for a second time, then the High Court would initiate the necessary contempt of court proceedings without second thoughts.

Justice Lalitha specifically mentioned in her latest order how Mr. Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy used a threatening tone against the court while arguing over the CID failure to implement the magistrate’s orders. When the High Court asked why the orders were not implemented, Mr. Reddy raised his voice and argued with the court why the magistrate’s ‘illegal order’ should be implemented. Moreover, the AAG was putting counter questions to the court during the hearing.

The High Court said that Mr. Reddy even threatened to stage walkout from the court if it did not listen to him. At one time, he even asked the court why it was showing special interest that a lawyer’s letter was taken up for hearing.

Justice Lalitha said in her orders that even the accused persons in any case would have some rights as per the constitution and the courts would protect them as their duty.