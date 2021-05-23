Chowdary To Introduce Newcomers With His New Film

YVS Chowdary who once used to make films on regular basis, however, took a break for nearly six years. After his last directorial and production venture Rey that marked debut film of Sai Dharam Tej, the director didn’t make any film for all these years.

Apparently, he was working on a script for some time now. At last, Chowdary who celebrates his birthday today has come up with the announcement of his new film. Given, the director penned a novel love story, he has decided to rope in newcomers for the film.

As is known, YVS Chowdary films have soothing music. He has assured, the new film will also have a harmonious music. The director also informed that the film endorses Telugu customs.

The entire cast and crew of the film will be announced soon and it will go on floors after Covid-19 pandemic slows down.