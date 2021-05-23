Bujjulu Bujjulu song from ‘Pelli SandaD’: Atypical Mass Number

It’s centurion filmmaker director K Raghavendra Rao’s birthday on Sunday and a new song from ‘Pelli SandaD’ is unveiled.

‘Bujjulu Bujjulu’ is an atypical mass number yet it has cuteness loaded with the good chemistry of the lead pair Roshan and Sree Leela.

The song is colourful and Roshan displays his dancing skills and impresses. Sekhar VJ has done the choreography and it makes the song a watchable one.

Keeravani is the music composer of ‘Pelli SandaD’ while Baba Sehgal and Mangli have lent their vocals. Lyrics are by Chandrabose.

The film is directed by Gowri Ronanki and KRR has overseen the direction.

Madhavi Kovelamudi, Shobhu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni are producing the movie under RK Film Associates and Arka Media Works banners while K Krishnamohan Rao is presenting it.