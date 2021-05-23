NTR and Koratala Siva film updates

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva will be teaming up for a high-voltage action entertainer. The duo worked together for Janatha Garage. Koratala Siva narrated the basic plot for NTR and utilizing the lockdown break, he completed penning the final draft of the script. He is expected to give the final touches and will narrate the complete script to NTR soon after the lockdown gets lifted. On the other side, the technicians are finalized currently.

There are speculations that NTR and Koratala Siva decided to go with Anirudh as the music composer. The shoot of the film will commence later this year and this untitled project is announced for summer 2022 release. Kiara Advani is roped in as the leading lady in this pan-Indian project. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers.

