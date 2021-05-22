KCR appoints VCs for universities after two years!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday appointed Vice Chancellors for ten State Universities after nearly two years.

The VCs of universities retired in July 2019 but KCR’s government failed to appoint new VCs so far. With this, universities in Telangana remained headless for two years adversely affecting the administration and academic activities in universities.

The Search Committees constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, have undertaken the process in tune with the UGC guidelines and recommended the names.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office issued a press release saying, “Though there was some delay due to the Corona Pandemic, the names were finalised and sent to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan for her approval. On Saturday, the Governor gave her assent to the appointments.”

List of newly-appointed VCs:

Osmania University VC: Prof D Ravinder Yadav (BC)

Kakatiya University VC: Prof T Ramesh (BC)

Telangana University (Nizamabad) VC Prof. D Ravinder (OC)

Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof Sitarama Rao (OC)

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof T Kishan Rao (OC)

Palamuru University (Mahboobnagar) VC: Prof Laxmikanth Rathode (ST)

Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda) VC Prof Ch. Gopal Reddy (OC)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU Hyderabad) VC: Prof Katta Narsimha Reddy, (OC)

Satavahana university, Karimnagar VC- Prof Mallesham (SC Mala)

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University VC Ms Kavita Daryani (OC)

These are appointed as VCs of the respective universities as per the approval given by the Governor.